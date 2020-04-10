Surprise parade held for former Rochester bus driver battling cancer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Bus drivers from First Student in Rochester joined to lift the spirits of one of their own Friday afternoon.

Steve Wilson is a former bus driver for the company and is currently battling stage 4 cancer. Friday's parade was all about him.

The surprise only took a few days to put together. Steve's wife knew he needed some cheering up and when approached with the idea, she knew it was exactly what he needed.

Steve drove buses at First Student for 16 years.

"We're pretty tight with all these people, and I was kind of a joker there too," said Steve. "Always goofing off you know."

Wife Chris Wilson and a good friend at the bus company worked to organize the surprise parade.

"I'm kind of overwhelmed to see this much support from a lot of people I haven't seen in a long time," said Steve. "Wish I was back to work."

The surprise almost hit a snag. It wasn't easy to get Steve out of the house.

"Well my son tried to get him out by telling him something about his truck tire," said Chris. "The truck has a flat tire," Steve added.

Chris continued, "And that he needed to look at it. My husband was like go buy a new one. So when it got right down to him saying no, then it was you got people coming by. He goes just have them come in, don't let them get too close, just have them come in. I said they have too much stuff with them. Now you know what it was."

"Lot of stuff," said Steve. "They had a lot of stuff with them, they couldn't come in," Chris said.

"We had 10-11 buses and three school district vans," said Jon Goetz, good friend and First Student Location Manager. "I drove the first bus, it was his old noon route bus, his small bus. And once we started coming up, you could just see him perk up. It was pretty neat."

The order of the first three buses were personalized just for Steve, following the first bus he drove on his noon routes was a white bus from when he drove a Mayo shuttle, followed by a large school bus he also used to drive.

"He's a very likable person," said Goetz. "We miss him. We haven't seen him for a year and a half."

Steve says he's thankful for the support from his good friends at First Student and the friends, family, and neighbors that stepped outside their homes to be there for him during the parade.