VIRUS CONCERNS: Allergy season causes confusion about symptoms

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Coronavirus symptoms vary from person to person.

Therefore, it may be hard to distinguish it from other illnesses.

Allergy sufferers are often mistaken for Covid-19 carriers because of their coughing, sneezing and runny noses.

"Normally while you would rely on some specific symptom, [Covid-19] can actually present in a lot of different ways. It can mimic allergy or cold symptoms or even a gastrointestinal illness," said Casey Clements, Mayo Clinic emergency medicine physician.

The stomach pain, headache, chills and even fever are symptoms that can usually be managed at home.

However, dizziness or feeling lightheaded can be a warning sign. Mayo doctors say that a shortness of breath that affects you to the point where you cannot perform activities of daily living is a sign to go to the doctor.

Almost all patients show symptoms within the first two weeks of infection.

