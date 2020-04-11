 Skip to Content

April 11: 122 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, three additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 122 additional positive cases for a total of 1,510 positive cases. There have been an additional 1,057 negative tests for a total of 15,622 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. 

According to IDPH, an additional 3 deaths were also reported.

  • Crawford County, older adult (61-80 years)
  • Johnson County, elderly adult (81+)
  • Madison County, older adult (61-80 years)

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 122 individuals include:

  • Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  • Black Hawk County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
  • Bremer County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
  • Buena Vista County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  • Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
  • Clinton County, 4 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  • Dallas County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  • Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Henry County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Jefferson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  • Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
  • Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
  • Louisa County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Marion County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
  • Marshall County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  • Muscatine County, 8 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
  • Polk County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 5 older adults (61-80 years)
  • Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years)
  • Tama County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Wapello County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  • Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Woodbury County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here.

In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19. 

KTTC Staff

