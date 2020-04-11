Local breweries helping each other keep the tap open

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) - With the stay at home order in place and now extended until May, local businesses are having a hard time staying alive even if they are considered essential.

"We're all just trying to survive," said Joed Davis, co-owner of Gravity Storm Brewery.

Across southern Minnesota, there are closed taprooms.

"Nobody really likes it, but we understand it," said Angry Hog Brewery's owner Kevin Jones.

However, beer is still being made, including new brews.

"Oh yeah Brian's still brewing," said Davis, whose husband is the head brewer at Gravity Storm. "The coral reefer is coming out [April 20th]. It just won't be the big splash we were hoping it would be."

Breweries are allowed to serve growlers and crowler cans for pickup but are missing the usual business from out of town guests.

"We'd love to be busier but we're pleased with how things are going," said Jones. "I mean, what else can you do?"

They appreciate the local support. Many of Gravity Storm's customers actually own part of the business.

"It's a little community in itself," Davis said. "It's really nice and they've all been supportive trying to help keep us open."

You might think of breweries in the same town as rivals, but Angry Hog is now able to serve crowler cans, thanks to the help of the other brewery in Austin, Gravity Storm.

Gravity Storm, Little Thistle and LTS out of Rochester," lists Jones. "They all pitched in a little bit and offered up their product so we could get what we needed."

The Austin community have bought beers, for now and later.

"People purchased gift cards for future use or our 'Beer It Forward Wall' where you buy beer's for people when we're up and running again," said Davis.

Even with Margarittaville decor still up, Gravity Storm's vibe feels different.

"We miss having the people come in, just enjoying the community and talking to everybody," Davis said. "We miss having the music."

Angry Hog's owner also misses his taproom's normal atmosphere.

"Talking to people. It's kind of boring," admitted Jones. "I sit in here by myself and listen to music."

We also asked him what would happen if they have to stay closed past May 4th.

"I'm going to cry," said Jones with a slight laugh. "I mean all we can do is keep pushing forward. Hopefully, the city keeps stepping up like they are. I don't really know. We take it one week at a time and see where we get ourselves. That's pretty much about it."

If you're interested in picking up something for yourself, you can see the hours for both Gravity Storm and Angry Hog on their respective Facebook pages.