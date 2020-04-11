Local health department asks for sewing donations

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- Fillmore County Public Health is asking for the public's help in its fight against COVID-19.

The department is accepting sewn masks, gowns and sewing materials. Its goal is to obtain 5,000 sewn masks and 500 sewn gowns. Its also accepting sewing materials such as cotton cloth and elastic.

Fillmore County Public Health has a pattern and instructions to make 24 masks at a time. You can find those instructions here. For a gown pattern, click here.

You can drop off materials and donations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fillmore County Office Building. The building is located at 902 Houston Street NW, Preston MN 55965.

Call 507.765.2642 with any questions.