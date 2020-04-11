Minnesota reports seven more COVID-19 deaths

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reports seven new COVID-19 related deaths Saturday, raising the total to 64 across the state.

91 more people tested positive for the virus, totaling up to 1,427 cases.

Currently, there are 145 patients hospitalized and 69 patients in the intensive care unit.

Still, patients are recovering. Nearly 800 patients no longer need to be isolated.

Demographically, the largest age group testing positive for COVID-19 are in the age range between 20 and 44.

