River Flood Warning until TUE 1:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until TUE 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Houston County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at La Crosse.
* until Tuesday afternoon…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 4:15 AM Saturday the stage was 12.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will hold near 12.3 feet through the
weekend…slowly falling below flood stage Monday evening.
* Impact…At 12.3 feet…Water begins to inundate Nelson Park in the
Town of Campbell.
&&