River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Allamakee County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at McGregor.
* until further notice…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 3:45 AM Saturday the stage was 17.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue to slowly fall to a stage of
17.6 feet by Sunday morning.
* Impact…At 17.0 feet…Minor lowland flooding begins, and access to
parks near the river in Prairie du Chien is affected.
