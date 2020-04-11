What should you do with all these leaves?

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) - With people at home from work and a week of nice weather, many in Freeborn County took it as a chance to do some yard work.

However, now that there's piles of leaves in your yard, what can you do with them?

Burning leaves is against Albert Lea city ordinance's but to help dispose of them, the transfer station is resuming operation for limited items.

Until April 25th, yard waste and brush can be disposed at their site.

On the first day of opening, people showed up in large numbers. Even while social distancing, some managed to help out a neighbor.

"I came upon a friend of my son's and I had him back the trailer up because I can't back trailers up," said Freeborn County resident Belinda Peterson. "He dumped it all for me so it worked out perfect, especially before the snow tomorrow."

Normally you have to have a permit to use the site, but it is not requiring one during this time.

For now, no other materials besides yard waste and brush will be accepted.