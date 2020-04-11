Winter storm arrives Sunday; Difficult travel expected

This weekend will tell the tale of two seasons as we saw spring conditions on Saturday with temperatures well into the 50s and Easter Sunday will bring a winter snowstorm and temperatures back in the 30s.

Tonight, clouds will be prevelent with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds will be blustery out of the northwest at 15-20 mph. A chance for showers moves in after 5am.

An April snow storm arrives on our doorsteps Sunday morning. Rain showers are possible to start things off, starting between 4am and 5am. There will be a transition into a wintry mix for a short time before becoming all snow for the remained of the day. Expect to see that change over to all snow by mid-morning at the latest. Wet, heavy snowfall is expected with accumulate with the heaviest band looking to set up over the Rochester area and north into most of Goodhue County with 6"+ possible. Snow totals will gradually be lower as you head to the south and to the north of Goodhue County. Should there be a shift in the storm track, snow totals for the area will change as well, so be sure to stay weather aware the next 24-36 hours.

Travel will be difficult throughout the day due to falling snow creating reduced visibility, but we will also have to deal will blowing and drifting snow in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be gusting up to 30-40 mph. Snow will begin to tapper of around midnight. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for much of southeastern Minnesota and parts of northern Iowa from 7am Sunday until 7am Monday.

Lingering flurries are possible into early Monday morning as clouds clear, revealing partly sunny skies as high pressure takes control of the region. Temperatures will be well below average in the low to mid 30s with similar conditions expected into Tuesday. Temperatures slowly warm into the mid and upper 30s by Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Our quiet weather pattern continues into the late week with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s on Thursday and mid to upper 40s on Friday and Saturday.