Easter Sunday snowstorm

Moderate to heavy snowfall will continue this afternoon and evening. Snowfall totals could reach near 10" in some isolated areas.

Winter Storm warning remains in effect for areas in pink until 7 a.m Monday morning. These areas will see signification snowfall totals.

There will be a sharp cutoff in terms of snowfall totals south of I-90. The freeze line is setting up through the middle of Fillmore, Winona, Mitchell, and Cerro Gordo Counties. Cities like Preston, Osage, and even Mason City could see a wintry mix at times this afternoon which would limit snowfall totals. Areas to the north and northeast of I-90 should stay in the cold sector this afternoon and the precipitation type should stay as snow.

Projected Snowfall Totals:

Snowfall totals across the KTTC-viewing area will range from 1" all the way to 9-10" of snow. There could be a heavy swath of snow that stretches from Austin through Rochester to the Mississippi River Valley. Some isolated areas could see 10"+. I think most areas will have less than that 10" mark.

Rochester: 6-9"

Byron: 6-9"

Stewartville: 6-9"

Dodge Center: 5-8"

Albert Lea: 6-9"

Austin: 6-9"

Lake City: 6-9"

Wabasha: 6-9"

Winona: 6-9"

Preston: 3-6"

Rushford: 3-6"

Mason City: 2-5"

Osage: 2-5"

Charles City: 1-3"

Blowing and drifting snow could be a major issue this evening and into Monday morning. Winds gusts are expected to be around 35-40 mph Sunday night into Monday morning. This could cause blowing and drifting snow in rural areas and on interstates/highways. Visibility could drop to under 1 mile at times. Be careful on the roadways Sunday night and Monday morning!

We'll have more updates through the afternoon and evening. You can email your snowfall totals to weather@kttc.com!

Nick