Easter Sunday snowstorm
Moderate to heavy snowfall will continue this afternoon and evening. Snowfall totals could reach near 10" in some isolated areas.
There will be a sharp cutoff in terms of snowfall totals south of I-90. The freeze line is setting up through the middle of Fillmore, Winona, Mitchell, and Cerro Gordo Counties. Cities like Preston, Osage, and even Mason City could see a wintry mix at times this afternoon which would limit snowfall totals. Areas to the north and northeast of I-90 should stay in the cold sector this afternoon and the precipitation type should stay as snow.
Projected Snowfall Totals:
Snowfall totals across the KTTC-viewing area will range from 1" all the way to 9-10" of snow. There could be a heavy swath of snow that stretches from Austin through Rochester to the Mississippi River Valley. Some isolated areas could see 10"+. I think most areas will have less than that 10" mark.
Rochester: 6-9"
Byron: 6-9"
Stewartville: 6-9"
Dodge Center: 5-8"
Albert Lea: 6-9"
Austin: 6-9"
Lake City: 6-9"
Wabasha: 6-9"
Winona: 6-9"
Preston: 3-6"
Rushford: 3-6"
Mason City: 2-5"
Osage: 2-5"
Charles City: 1-3"
Blowing and drifting snow could be a major issue this evening and into Monday morning. Winds gusts are expected to be around 35-40 mph Sunday night into Monday morning. This could cause blowing and drifting snow in rural areas and on interstates/highways. Visibility could drop to under 1 mile at times. Be careful on the roadways Sunday night and Monday morning!
We'll have more updates through the afternoon and evening. You can email your snowfall totals to weather@kttc.com!
Nick