Easter Sunday snowstorm

Moderate to heavy snowfall will continue this afternoon and evening. Snowfall totals could reach near 10" in some isolated areas.

There will be a sharp cutoff in terms of snowfall totals south of I-90. The freeze line is setting up through the middle of Fillmore, Winona, Mitchell, and Cerro Gordo Counties. Cities like Preston, Osage, and even Mason City could see a wintry mix at times this afternoon which would limit snowfall totals. Areas to the north and northeast of I-90 should stay in the cold sector this afternoon and the precipitation type should stay as snow.

Projected Snowfall Totals:

Snowfall totals across the KTTC-viewing area will range from 1" all the way to 9-10" of snow. There could be a heavy swath of snow that stretches from Austin through Rochester to the Mississippi River Valley. Some isolated areas could see 10"+. I think most areas will have less than that 10" mark.

Rochester: 6-9"

Byron: 6-9"

Stewartville: 6-9"

Dodge Center: 5-8"

Albert Lea: 6-9"

Austin: 6-9"

Lake City: 6-9"

Wabasha: 6-9"

Winona: 6-9"

Preston: 3-6"

Rushford: 3-6"

Mason City: 2-5"

Osage: 2-5"

Charles City: 1-3"

Blowing and drifting snow could be a major issue this evening and into Monday morning. Winds gusts are expected to be around 35-40 mph Sunday night into Monday morning. This could cause blowing and drifting snow in rural areas and on interstates/highways. Visibility could drop to under 1 mile at times. Be careful on the roadways Sunday night and Monday morning!

We'll have more updates through the afternoon and evening. You can email your snowfall totals to weather@kttc.com!

Nick

