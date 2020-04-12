MN is up to 70 COVID-19 deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/KTTC) - The Minnesota Department of Health says six more people have died from COVID-19, raising the state's number of coronavirus-related deaths to 70.

Health officials also said 194 additional people have tested positive for the new coronavirus - the largest one-day increase in the state.

The total number of cases in Minnesota is now 1,621.

The new deaths reported Sunday include four Hennepin County residents, one Washington County resident and one St. Louis County resident. All of them were in their 60s or older.

“We express our condolences and our commitment to continuing the work of protecting Minnesotans the best we can. It is very important for all Minnesotans to do their part in that effort by following social distancing guidelines and other public health recommendations," said Jan Malcolm, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner.

361 people have been hospitalized statewide.

Olmsted County: 143

Goodhue County: 17

Dodge County: 16

Houston County: 1

Fillmore County: 10

Wabasha County: 6

Winona County: 30

Mower County: 25

Steele County: 9

Rice County: 4

Waseca County: 3

Freeborn County: 24