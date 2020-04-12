River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Houston County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* until Monday evening…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 4:15 AM Sunday the stage was 12.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue to fall…Dropping below flood

stage by Monday morning.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Pettibone Campground and RV Park is flooded.

Road access to the north end of the Shore Acres development is

impacted by flooding. Some lowland flooding occurs in other areas

near the river.

&&