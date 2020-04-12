River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Houston County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at La Crosse.
* until Monday evening…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 4:15 AM Sunday the stage was 12.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall…Dropping below flood
stage by Monday morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Pettibone Campground and RV Park is flooded.
Road access to the north end of the Shore Acres development is
impacted by flooding. Some lowland flooding occurs in other areas
near the river.
