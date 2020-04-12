RPS makes temporary meal service changes due to weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Sunday, Rochester Public Schools sent out a press release regarding changes to meal services.

On Monday, April 13th, the following changes will occur:

No school bus meal delivery, due to the weather.

"Grab-And-Go Meals" will be served from 11 am -12:30 pm at Gage Elementary, John Adams Middle School, and Mayo High School.

Regular meal services will continue on Tuesday, April 14th.

Emergency Child Care services will be open from 6:30 am to pm at Gage, Franklin, Jefferson, and Sunset Terrace Elementary Schools.

Click here for more information.