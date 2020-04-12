Wet, heavy snow continues this evening; Quiet weather pattern on the way

Periods of heavy snowfall are possible through the evening with precipitation beginning to tapper off after midnight. Tonight, temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s with strong northwest winds at 15-20 mph and gusts near 35 mph. Blowing and drifting snow will be a concern into Monday, especially in rural and open areas, so avoid any unnecessary travel if possible. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for most of southeastern Minnesota until 7am Monday.

Plan on a messy commute Monday morning for those not working from home. Lingering snow showers and flurries will last into the afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Blustery winds out of the west at 10-25 mph will continue to make conditions feel like winter. Quiet conditions arrive for Tuesday as high pressure takes control of the region. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 30s with partly sunny skies.

Our quiet weather pattern brings sunshine back to the region and slowly warms our temperatures as the week goes on. Wednesday and Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Mid 40s return for Friday with mostly sunny skies.

More seasonal weather in the mid 50s arrives just in time for the weekend with plenty of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday.