Cliffs to idle iron ore production at Northshore Mining plant, 470 layoffs expected

BABBITT, Minn. (KBJR) -- Cleveland-Cliffs announced that based on current market conditions, it will be temporarily idling production at two of its iron ore mining operations, including at Northshore Mining in northern Minnesota.

Cleveland-Cliffs officials say the company will work down current inventory levels from these two operations and will continue to ship iron ore to fulfill its commercial agreements with steel customers.

“We have evaluated market conditions and the extraordinary disruptions in manufacturing and steel production in North America due to the impact of the COVID-19 market shock," Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said in a statement. "As our steel customers rationalize their operations’ capacities, we made the decision to adjust our iron ore production during the first half of the year and not continue to build additional iron ore inventory until market conditions improve. Once the North American steel market improves, Cleveland-Cliffs will be able to quickly restart and ramp up production.”

According to Northshore Mining officials, "Northshore mine employs approximately 570 employees. Northshore will retain approximately 100 people to maintain the yard and dock crews for loading vessels and a small staff for care and maintenance of the assets and fire watch. The remainder of employees will be laid off."

The Company stated that unless business circumstances change, it plans to temporarily idle production at Northshore mine by mid-April with a planned restart by August 2020.

They say Tilden mine will be temporarily idled by the end of April with a planned restart in July 2020.