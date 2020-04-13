Coronavirus spreads to 2nd Minnesota prison

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- COVID-19 has spread to an inmate at a second Minnesota prison.

According to a Department of Corrections update, an inmate at the Willow River correctional facility has tested positive for the coronavirus. A total of 11 inmates at the Moose Lake prison have tested positive as of Sunday.

Moose Lake had the first confirmed cases of the coronavirus in a Minnesota adult prison. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports a total of 26 inmates are presumed positive in Moose Lake.

Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell has said the release of some state prisoners because of the coronavirus could happen as early as this week.

Meanwhile, an inmate brought to Hennepin County Jail on Friday tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronvirus. The inmate was placed in isolation while test results were pending. The inmate later was released, told of his test results and said he would self-isolate at home.