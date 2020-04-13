Determining the gray area between essential business

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- There's some confusion when it comes to what is deemed essential business during Gov. Tim Walz's stay at home order. This past week, you might have noticed businesses reopening and some shutting down since the mandated order was extended.

A local smoke shop puts up a closed sign because of COVID-19 concerns.

"It's a big change, you know, we had 50s last week and then we got seven inches of snow, plus," Rochester resident Josh Higgins said.

A big change, but not just with the weather.

"I had about five driveways that I wet out and did," Higgins said.

Operating 'Joshua Higgins Lawn Care,' Higgins was able to get back to work this week -- after a month of having to close shop.

"A relief," Higgins said. "I was happy, I was blessed that he lifted it."

Josh Higgins was able to start working again after Gov. Walz extended his stay-at-home order.

Before Gov. Walz extended the stay-at-home order, there were some questions surrounding whats essential and what is not.

"Early on when the order first came out, there was some confusion where some cities were interpreting it one way and others another way," Rochester City Attorney Jason Loos said. "The state or deed released an FAQ, a document that specified a lot of these questions. Since that time there been few where its required interpretations. The states done a good job at giving us that guidance."

If you have a question on whether or not your business should be operating, or if your employer should be operating, you've got options between non-emergency dispatch, the state's COVID-19 hotline or the state's critical sector email.

Higgins, chose the hotline.

"I called the hotline," Higgins said. "The fire department actually contacted me back with a phone call and an email, saying it looks like I could get back to work."

When it comes to safety concerns, Loos says to contact the state directly.

"If they are a critical sector they are encouraged to practice social distancing as much as possible, I think is how the language reads," Loos said. "So, if they got work issues like that, they can contact the state through OSHA and let them know they have safety concerns there. The city is not going to get involved in private businesses in that regard as long as they are open."

For Olmsted County, that number the non-emergency dispatch number is 507 328-6800, the state COVID-19 hotline is 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903 and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can also email the state at criticalsectors@state.mn.us.