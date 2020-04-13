Investigators asking for help in horse killing

NEAR MAZEPPA, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Goodhue County Sheriff's office is asking for help with the investigation into the killing of a horse last week.

According to a news release, a caretaker for the horse found it killed with a single gunshot to the head in a field just before 1:30 p.m. on April 9.

The caretaker last saw the horse alive at 7:30 p.m. on April 8.

The sheriff's office is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the office directly at 651-535-3361.

Mower County officials are looking into the killing and partial butchering of a cow left in a field there two weekends ago.