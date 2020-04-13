Masks or no masks? Rochester shoppers weigh in

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Officials recommend people who decide to go out in public during the coronavirus pandemic wear some type of covering over their mouth and nose.

"As we've talked about masks, it really can be helpful in protecting us from each other. As we've been saying, if I wear a mask I'm not doing that to protect myself, I'm doing that to protect you from me in case I have the infection," said Jan Malcolm, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner.

KTTC checked on shoppers at Silver Lake Foods in Rochester for an hour to see how many shoppers showed up with or without a mask. We saw 23 people wearing masks and 31 people without.

Masked shopper Steven Williams shared why he feels wearing a mask is important.

"Because its' dangerous out here. But you know this stuff is killing people, and I'm really afraid. You know, to be touching things and being around certain people," he said.

"At Mayo, they gave us all disposable masks, the first week. And then they instructed us to either make cloth masks, or buy cloth masks," said fellow masked shopper Rick Olsen. "But we're all required to wear it."

Another shopper intended to wear her mask but left it at home.

"I do have a mask but it wasn't with me before I came, and we needed soap for our house. Normally, I would wear a mask, because I think that t there's a mandate out that says to wear a mask. I felt bad coming out without one but I didn't have one with me," said Josie LaVoi.

Some feel wearing a mask should not be mandatory.

"I feel as though, you should take whatever precautionary measure that YOU feel is comfortable for yourself. I don't think that it should be forced upon others," said unmasked shopper Laraughn Wise.

As many continue to stay home, practicing social distancing, and wearing face coverings.

who wear masks have a message for those who don't want to.

The mask wearing shoppers hope more people make the choice to go out with a face covering.

"[It's] Taking an unnecessary risk and really taking life into your own hands," Olsen said.

"I think its best to wear it all the time you know. You can't really trust nothing, You never know where it's coming from so just be safe at all time's you know," said Williams.