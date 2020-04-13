Minnesota reports 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday that 29 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials previously reported a spike of 194 new confirmed cases in Minnesota on Sunday.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 1,650 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, and of those who tested positive, 842 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said about 38,427 tests have been completed in the state.

The death toll in Minnesota remained at 70, with no new COVID-19 deaths reported on Monday. This is the first time the Department has reported no new COVID-19 deaths since March 25.

MDH also reported that 157 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 74 of those hospitalized are in the ICU, the same number reported on Sunday.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

The Department said 143 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.