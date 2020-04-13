Mother of Karl-Anthony Towns dies due to COVID-19 complications

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) -- Jacqueline Towns, the mother of Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, died due to complications with COVID-19, according to an announcement made on Monday.

The Towns family's spokesperson said the following in a statement:

"Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13."

According to a statement posted by the team,

"As Karl's number one fan, Jackie provided constant and positive energy for him and was beloved by our entire organization," the Timerwolves said on its twitter page.

