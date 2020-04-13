One person dead after crashing into a tow truck near Rochester

NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A St. Charles man died Sunday night after crashing into a parked tow truck on Highway 52.

32-year-old Dane Christenson was driving a 2011 Chevy Cruze southbound on Highway 52 around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

When he approached 36th Avenue SE, he struck a Ford F650 that was parked on the shoulder of the highway.

Road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

Two people were inside the tow truck but were not hurt.