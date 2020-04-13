Record-breaking Easter Sunday snowfall

Snowfall records fell on Sunday with most of the Rochester area receiving anywhere from 7-9" of snow. Here's a look at the snowfall totals across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.

A band of heavy snow moved through Albert Lea, Austin, Rochester, and into western Wisconsin. The 7.7" of snow that fell at the Rochester International Airport was a new daily snowfall record for April 12th.

This beat the previous record set back in 1962 of 7.2". The snowfall Sunday fell just short of breaking the all-time Easter Sunday snowfall record. The previous record was set in 1929 with 9.0" of snow. We did take 2nd place on the Easter Sunday list with the 7.7" of snow.

A quiet stretch of weather is in the forecast for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be cold through Thursday night. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will get close to record-breaking cold Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Seasonable temperatures return by the weekend with highs in the middle and lower 50s.

This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Minnesota. Here's a list of some topics we will be going over this week. On Thursday, KTTC will be broadcasting a tornado special called "Project Tornado". It will air right after the 6 p.m news on Thursday.

Today's Topic: Watches and Warnings

Do you know the difference between a watch and a warning? An easy way to think about watches and warning is like baking cookies! The watch means you need to be prepared and alert. Severe weather "could" happen soon. It's just like preparing all your ingredients to bake cookies!

A warning means severe weather is "happening now"! You need to take action. It's like when the cookies are done baking! They are ready to eat!

Nick