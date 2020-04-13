River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Buffalo County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Wabasha.
* until late Thursday night…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 5:15 AM Monday the stage was 12.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will remain steady near 12.6 feet through
Wednesday then fall below flood stage Thursday morning.
* Impact…At 12.5 feet…Flooding occurs in the field west of the
grocery store on Hiawatha Drive.
&&