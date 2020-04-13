River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Wabasha.

* until late Thursday night…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 5:15 AM Monday the stage was 12.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will remain steady near 12.6 feet through

Wednesday then fall below flood stage Thursday morning.

* Impact…At 12.5 feet…Flooding occurs in the field west of the

grocery store on Hiawatha Drive.

&&