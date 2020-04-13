River Flood Warning until WED 7:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until WED 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Trempealeau County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Winona.
* until Wednesday morning…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 5:45 AM Monday the stage was 13.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall…Dropping below flood
stage by Tuesday.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet…Prairie Island Park begins to flood. Pumping
operations are underway by the city of Winona, and dike patrols are
started.
&&