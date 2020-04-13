River Flood Warning until TUE 1:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until TUE 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Houston County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at La Crosse.
* until late tonight…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 5:15 AM Monday the stage was 12.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to near flood stage this
morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Pettibone Campground and RV Park is flooded.
Road access to the north end of the Shore Acres development is
impacted by flooding. Some lowland flooding occurs in other areas
near the river.
&&