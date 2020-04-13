River Flood Warning until TUE 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Houston County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* until late tonight…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 5:15 AM Monday the stage was 12.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to near flood stage this

morning.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Pettibone Campground and RV Park is flooded.

Road access to the north end of the Shore Acres development is

impacted by flooding. Some lowland flooding occurs in other areas

near the river.

&&