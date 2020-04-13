River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Allamakee County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at McGregor.

* until Monday April 20…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 5:45 AM Monday the stage was 17.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue to fall…Dropping below flood

stage by Sunday.

* Impact…At 17.0 feet…Minor lowland flooding begins, and access to

parks near the river in Prairie du Chien is affected.

&&