Rochester Costco evacuated due to refrigerant leak

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Costco's Rochester location closed early Monday due to a refrigerant leak.

Rochester Fire Department crews got the call after an in-store alarm went off a little before 4:30 p.m.

Employees evacuated the store. We're told everyone got out safely.

RFD crews shut down the leak and proceeded to ventilate the property. Crews on scene were not able to specify exactly what the chemical was, but did say there is no hazard to the public.

A damaged compressor is being blamed for the leak. It's being repaired and Costco expects to open as normal on Tuesday.