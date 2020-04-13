Rochester residents embrace April snow

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Easter Sunday, southeast Minnesota saw a dumping of snow -- six to ten inches across the region.

While many are hopeful for spring, Minnesotans know how to roll with the punches.

KTTC crews found folks out sledding, building snowmen and enjoying the sunshine -- even if it came with bundling up in winter gear.

Rochester resident Dave Smith shovels his sidewalk after an April snow storm Monday afternoon.

Just two days ago, Dave Smith told KTTC he was seeing the first buds of his flower garden. Monday, clearly a different story. Smith spent his afternoon shoveling.

"We came from Colorado and moved out here in the 70s," Smith said. "And Colorado was just like this. It could snow any month of the year. And you'd be out mowing your yard and the next day or morning you'd wake up ad there would be a bump in the lawn and three feet of snow."

As for that flower garden, Smith says to come back in just a few weeks and it will be looking like the garden of Eden.