Tarvaris Jackson, former Vikings QB, dies in car crash at 36

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson has died in a one-car crash near his hometown of Montgomery, Alabama.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the 36-year-old Jackson was killed Sunday night when the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving went off the road, struck a tree and overturned. Jackson was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Jackson was hired as quarterbacks coach for Tennessee State last season after a 10-year NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll posted a Twitter message calling Jackson "a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk."

