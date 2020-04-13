Two people injured after crash with plow truck

NEAR ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Amid slick road conditions during Sunday's snowstorm, a 21-year-old from Spring Valley avoided serious injuries after a crash with a plow truck.

The accident happened around 5 Sunday evening on I-35 northbound near Albert Lea.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the 21-year-old was driving a Honda Accord on I-35 with four passengers in her car. She collided with a snow plow that was also northbound.

The driver and another passenger suffered minor injuries. They were both transported by Mayo Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

Everyone was wearing their seatbelts.