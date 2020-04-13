Walz extends Minnesota peacetime emergency through May 13

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order extending the peacetime emergency through May 13.

Walz initially declared a peacetime emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 13.

Since the initial peacetime emergency order, Walz has ordered the temporary closure of bars and restaurants and other places of public accommodation and the implementation of distance learning in Minnesota schools. He has also implemented a stay-at-home order, along with other executive orders.

Read the executive order extending the peacetime emergency here.

“Our actions have saved lives, but the threat of COVID-19 remains,” Walz said in a news release. “The next stages of this pandemic are going to challenge us – an extension of Minnesota’s peacetime emergency will allow us to protect Minnesotans’ health and wellbeing and continue to respond effectively to this rapidly-evolving situation.”

