Winter-like weather to start the week; a slow warm-up is ahead

All at once, we've fallen back into winter mode with a blanket of deep snow on the ground and frigid wind chill values across the area in our weather picture to start the workweek. Even with abundant sunshine in the region today, temperatures will struggle to reach the low to mid-30s which is colder than the typical low temperature for this time of the year. Strong northwest winds will continue to blow that brutally cold Canadian air into the area in the wake of Easter Sunday's record snowfall producing storm system, occasionally causing blowing snow with gusts around 30 miles per hour likely until sunset. A weak disturbance will slide into the Upper Mississippi Valley later today, bringing a few snow showers to the area in time for the evening commute. Generally, less than half an inch of accumulation is expected, but a few spots may see a quick burst of heavy snow that could yield a full inch adding to the wintry weather scene and making roads extra slick. Wind chill values will only be in the single digits and teens, more typical for mid-February than mid-April.

After a few early evening snow showers, we'll have clearing skies and frigid overnight temperatures in the teens, but at least winds will be a bit lighter. Still, look for wind chill levels in the single digits which is nothing short of brutally cold for early spring standards.

The next couple of days will feature sunshine and chances for snow flurries while winds will be progressively weaker. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the lower 30s with mid 30s in store for Wednesday.

Warmer air will continue to work its way for the end of the workweek as temperatures reach the upper 30s and then mid 40s Thursday and Friday.

The weekend looks much warmer, but there may be a few sprinkles or brief, light rain showers Saturday. High temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday in the seasonably mild mid 50s, certainly warm enough to melt most of the snow that doesn't melt before then.