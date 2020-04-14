A friendly voice on the other end: medical student helps isolated seniors during pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- After years of training, many medical school students are finding unique ways to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic even if they aren't officially doctors yet.

Katie Linder, 28, of New Mexico, is a third year medical student at Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine. Her goal is to be an OB-GYN. Linder hasn't had in-person training is almost a month.

She and her colleagues have changed course because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have taken the opportunity to help their community. That includes making face masks, helping out at the food bank and calling isolated seniors.

Linder has three seniors that she speaks to on the phone twice a week. They discuss how day is going and other important parts of their life.

"We talk about things they used to do before the pandemic, like go to church and see their family and friends," Linder said. "We've had to take a step back and help in other ways."

Family Service of Rochester and Senior Stages through Mayo Clinic connected her and her classmates with the seniors. They plan to help as long as the need is there.