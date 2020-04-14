Congress delays return to Washington until at least May 4

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The House and Senate have pushed back their next meeting until at least May 4 to protect lawmakers from the coronavirus pandemic.

That's a change from their plan to convene in Washington next week to consider new legislation to prop up the hard-hit U.S. economy.

The average age of lawmakers is right around 60, with many leaders decades older and part of a vulnerable age group.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday the decision follows the advice of health experts who urge people to continue social distancing. The House made a similar announcement on Monday.