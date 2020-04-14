Getting back to normal depends on testing capabilities says Gov. Walz

ST. PAUL. Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is trying to balance the need for social distancing against getting non working Minnesotans but to work, but a lot needs to happen before we get there.

Walz wants testing capacity in the state at 5,000 people a day and 40,000 a week. But one factor in that goal is Minnesota's ability to produce its own testing materials.

"I've just gotten to the point if its the swabs that's holding us back. And I think many of your listeners understand that this is one of the barriers to reopening and getting back to a sense of normalcy, then we should be able to make them here we have massive manufacturing capacity we have incredible innovation," Walz said.

Walz has plans to implement on the spot testing for health care providers or drug stores. And researchers are looking into a blood test to show if those who've recovered are now immune.

"I think we need to try and move into the serology tests to see who's had it and if there is some immunity. And so yeah I'm, I'm tagging that to the idea that I think if we do this right we will start to see changes," Walz.

In addition to changes to testing, the state has seen a huge rise in the number of pandemic related unemployment applications. Minnesota residents have filed 451,790 applications since March 16th. That's double the number filed all of last year. Of those applications, 55% are women and 45% men.

"Some of the more startling disparities, of course, come down to race. overall 75% of our applicants are white. It's about 12.2% of all whites in Minnesota's labor force have applied, but for people of color the numbers are much higher, about 25.8 % of people of color in Minnesota's labor force, have applied for unemployment insurance," said Steve Grove, DEED Commissioner.

Those disparities could get worse if testing doesn't ramp up.

"We need to simultaneously figure out how to open up our economy and protect our people. We've always believed that and believed they went hand in hand, and I'm trying a lot of this into the testing," said Walz.