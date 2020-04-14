HELPING HANDS: Community bands together to protect vulnerable adults during COVID-19 crisis

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) - The stay at home order is meant to protect Minnesotans, but it also has halted services many senior citizens rely on daily. In response, organizations in Mower County are working together to ensure they get their essential needs.

It began with serving about 150 residents as Mower County Senior Center partnered with SEMCAC in January to offer congregate dining.

"It's a huge need in pretty much every community," said Jeff Wyant, SEMCAC senior services director. "I think everybody can relate to a senior in their community that needs access to nutritious meals."

When the service had to stop due to the coronavirus, the senior center still wanted a way to get meals to its clients.

"And the United Way said, 'What if we can take away that obstacle?'" recalls Sara Schafer, Mower County Senior Center executive director.

"We had some buses available, some drivers available," said Kirk Kuchera, SMART Transit manager. "Great drivers who are familiar with the town and can find addresses quick and easy."

With volunteers and buses taking meals to residents, one problem was solved.

"We just had an overwhelming response," said Schafer.

To help with shortage of food, Hormel stepped in to help.

Between the organizations, almost a thousand meals to go out to all corners of Mower County.

"It's well orchestrated but still chaotic," laughs volunteer Peggy Young.

The senior center has staff preparing the food, but volunteers from all industries help make the program possible.

"On and off duty police officers," Kuchera said. "Teachers that are taking their lunch hours to deliver meals for us."

"The people that have come in to help have been really fun. We laugh a lot," Young said. "We work through the frustrations together. It's a group of people that I wouldn't get to work with on a normal day, so that makes it fun."

Not just fun but also serving an essential need, every single day.

"We're here for the long haul. It doesn't matter how long it takes," Schafer said. "We're going to keep serving seniors. We're going to keep making sure that they're safe."

The Mower County Senior Center is always looking for more volunteers.

It plans to continue the congregate dining service after it opens back up.

If you'd like to help the effort, find out more here.