ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A homemade ATV tipped over and its driver was unconscious early Tuesday morning.

According to the Rochester Police Department, it happened outside of Century High School around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the driver was unconscious for about a minute.

He was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys as a precaution.

This is a developing stories and will be updated as new information is released.