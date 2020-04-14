Laid off cook seeks support during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Unemployment claims have reached record-breaking highs. With Coronavirus closing workplaces across the country, recently laid off workers could have trouble finding support.

"Wait time is over an hour," said Sherman White, as he called the unemployment office.

White said that he was laid off from his job as a cook in late March, and he's been applying for unemployment ever since.

He has type two diabetes, and may have to make tough choices if he doesn't get help soon.

"I got two pills left," White said. "And I've called my prescription in last week to Wal-Mart, and they haven't called me back yet as far as when my prescription will be ready. But I have no way to pay for it right now anyway."

White was told that his case would be fast-tracked because his layoff was directly related to COVID-19.

Since sharing his story, White has received offers of help from unexpected places. Check back on this story for an update.