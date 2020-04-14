Man accused of stabbing Rochester teacher found competent to stand trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- David Galvan, the Rochester man accused of stabbing a 4th grade Rochester Arts and Science Academy teacher last October, has been found competent to stand trial.

Police said Galvan stabbed the teacher with a pair of scissors while she was walking back to school with her students from a nearby park. She suffered a puncture wound in the upper part of her back. The students were unharmed.

The competency ruling comes five months after Galvan, 28, was ruled incompetent in an Olmsted County Courthouse. A mental evaluation had found that "due to mental illness, Mr. Galvan does not have the capacity to understand the criminal proceedings and cannot participate in his defense."

After time spent at a psychiatric hospital, a new mental evaluation was distributed on Tuesday, April 7.

In court on Monday, he was found competent to stand trial. His next court appearance is May 4.