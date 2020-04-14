Minnesota reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 45 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Tuesday that nine more people have died from COVID-19 in the state, bringing the death toll to 79.

MDH also reported on Tuesday that an additional 45 people have tested positive for COVID-19, which brings the total number of people who have tested positive in Minnesota to 1,695. Of those who have tested positive, 909 no longer need to be isolated, health officials reported.

MDH said about 39,241 tests have been completed in Minnesota.

The Department noted on its website that not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so the data is not representative of the total number of people who have or have had COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Health officials reported on Tuesday that 177 people are hospitalized in Minnesota with COVID-19, and 75 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

