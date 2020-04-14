Record-breaking April cold

Record cold temperatures impacted SE Minnesota and NE Iowa Monday and Tuesday morning. The temperature at the Rochester International Airport fell to 14-degrees Tuesday morning setting the record cold low-temperature for April 14th. Beating the previous record of 18-degrees set back in 1962.

Rochester also set he cold high-temperature record on April 13th with a high of 30-degrees. This tied the previous record set in 1893! Preston also set a daytime cold high record beating the previous record of 36-degrees set in 1962. Rochester, Cresco, and Winona all set record low temperatures for April 14th.

More records are expected to fall this week. Rochester has a chance to set the record cold high-temperature for April 14th too! The previous record was set in 2018 with a high of 32-degrees.

Overnight lows tonight are forecast to reach into the middle and lower teens. If this happens Rochester would break the record for coldest low-temperature for April 15th. That would be three straight days with records falling in Rochester.

High temperatures do recover for the weekend. Highs will warm into the middle and lower 50s on Saturday and Sunday. We could even see the return of the 60s by the middle of next week!

Nick