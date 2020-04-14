River Flood Warning until SUN 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Allamakee County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at McGregor.

* until Sunday evening…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 3:45 AM Tuesday the stage was 17.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue to fall…Droppin below flood

stage Sunday morning.

* Impact…At 17.0 feet…Minor lowland flooding begins, and access to

parks near the river in Prairie du Chien is affected.

&&