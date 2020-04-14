Severe Weather Awareness Week: Severe Storms, Lightning & Hail

On the second day of Severe Weather Awareness Week, we're focusing on severe storms and the threats that come with them. To qualify as a severe storm, a system must either produce one inch-sized hail or have sustained winds of at least 58 mph.

Winds may not be the most threatening thing to come to mind when thinking about severe storms, but they often produce the majority of the damage. Straight-line winds can blow over 100 mph, strength that is capable of ripping roofs off of houses, toppling trees and overturning mobile homes!

While you may not hear of people being struck by lightning very often, an average of 100 Americans die each year from lightning strikes. A bolt can strike up to 10 miles away from the storm's center, so even if it's not raining at your house it's important to head indoors when thunder roars. Avoid using electronic devices during severe weather as lightning can travel through power lines and into your home.

Myth Bust: People struck by lightning do NOT carry an electrical charge, and should be given medical attention as soon as possible!

Not every thunderstorm produces hail, but when one does the effects can be devastating. Hail is formed when updrafts of air carry water droplets higher into the atmosphere where the air is colder, allowing them to freeze. A stronger updraft produces larger hail stones. Larger hail is rare, but even small hail can cause damage to cars, windows and inflict injuries.

All thunderstorms present dangerous threats that could put you and your family in danger. That's why it's always important to head to your safe place when severe weather warnings are issued, and always stay up to date on the current weather in your area. The KTTC Precision Weather App is a great way to stay weather aware with live radar and weather alert notifications.

