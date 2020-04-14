Snow shower chances again today, but a slow warming trend is on the way

We're a couple of days removed from the potent winter storm that brought record snowfall to the region, but we're still dealing with winter-like temperatures and the threat of additional snowfall in the area today. Cold air continues to blow into the Upper Midwest today ahead of a large area of high pressure that is approaching from the northern Plains, bringing bright, chilly weather for the midweek. A weak disturbance aloft in the atmosphere will produce some scattered snow showers this afternoon, very similar to the bursts of snow we saw in the area Monday evening. Expect occasional sunshine between those snow showers with high temperatures in the lower 30s and a cold west breeze that will keep wind chill values in the teens and 20s.

As was the case this morning, we'll likely set a record low temperature tonight with overnight temperatures in the mid teens and a light west breeze. The record last night was 18 degrees in Rochester and we had a morning temperature of 14 degrees. Look for something similar again tonight.

Wednesday looks bright and chilly with slightly lighter west winds and a few flurries. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s which is more than 20 degrees colder than the seasonal average.

The slow warming trend will continue for the tail end of the workweek with upper 30s on Thursday and then high temperatures will be in the mid 40s by Friday with abundant sunshine and light winds.

The weekend looks a bit more April-like with sunshine and high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.