ACLU-MN sues to release Moose Lake inmates due to COVID-19

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. (AP) -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota is suing to release inmates endangered by COVID-19 at Moose Lake prison in northern Minnesota.

The organization filed a petition Wednesday against the state Department of Corrections.

According to a DOC database, 12 inmates in Moose Lake are confirmed positive for the coronavirus and another 31 inmates are presumed positive.

The ACLU-MN says at least 11 correctional staff reportedly also have COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The petition alleges the prison is not fulfilling its constitutional duty to keep people in custody safe.

A spokesman for the Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.