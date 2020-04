ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, his chief of staff and cabinet members are taking pay cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release Wednesday evening, the cuts are part of Executive Order 20-36, and follow the April 13 hiring freeze for executive branch positions.

The 10 percent salary cut will be in place for the remainder of the year.

The executive order takes effect immediately.