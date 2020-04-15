Gov. Walz signs fourth COVID-19 legislative package

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed HF 4556 Wednesday, the fourth legislative package aimed at helping the state deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from the governor's office, the legislation will increase access to affordable health care during the pandemic and provide greater flexibility for Minnesotans.

Walz's office also states the legislation ensures anyone who is uninsured will be eligible for coverage for COVID-19 testing and 100% federal reimbursement for a clinic visit.